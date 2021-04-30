ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLLF. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 3,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787. ATCO has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

