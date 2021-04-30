ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.64.

TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.24. 142,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$34.43 and a twelve month high of C$43.65.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

