ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.81

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.81 and traded as high as C$42.45. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.84, with a volume of 221,450 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACO.X. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

