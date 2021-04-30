Athene (ATH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Athene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ATH opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
