Athene (ATH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Athene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.