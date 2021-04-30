Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,383 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 4.25% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUMB. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB remained flat at $$20.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

