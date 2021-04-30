Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 0.72% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,306,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

