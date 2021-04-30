Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 3,089 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

