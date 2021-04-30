Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 576 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

