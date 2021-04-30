Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period.

FTEC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.34. 2,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $114.85.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.