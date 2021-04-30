Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $3.33 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

