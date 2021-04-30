Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1,728.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

MKC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $90.23. 2,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

