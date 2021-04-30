Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 705 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.85. 114,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average of $169.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

