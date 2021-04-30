Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ATVDY remained flat at $$4.03 during trading on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

