Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATVDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $$4.03 during trading on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

