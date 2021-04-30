Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $$4.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

