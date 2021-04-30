Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATVDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $$4.03 during trading hours on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

