Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s (ATVDY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVDY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $$4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.