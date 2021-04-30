AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523,188 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

