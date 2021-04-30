AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

