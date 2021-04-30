Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.74

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.74 and traded as low as C$1.96. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 53,116 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

