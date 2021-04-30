Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $12.59. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 46,615 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.