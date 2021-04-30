Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

