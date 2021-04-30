Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

