AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,423.23.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,474.96 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $982.30 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,403.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,234.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

