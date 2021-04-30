Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.99. Avalara has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.