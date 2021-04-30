AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $147.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.94.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.10. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $7,366,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

