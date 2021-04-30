Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,998 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 8.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 1.90% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $484,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.28. 46,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,060. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43.

