Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 543,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Get Avient alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.