Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Investec raised Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. 47,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,847. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.7315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

