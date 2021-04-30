Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 841,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after acquiring an additional 596,793 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

