Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

