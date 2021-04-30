Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Tops $660,080.40

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $660,080.40 and approximately $104.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars.

