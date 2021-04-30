Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%.

AX traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 426,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

