Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE AX opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

