Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in April

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYRWF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $28.00 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.83).

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

