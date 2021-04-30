Azuki 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $117,104.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 1% against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $117,104.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

