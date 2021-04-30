B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Strong Sell” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. Crocs has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $102.85.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 161.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4,370.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Crocs by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $11,000,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

