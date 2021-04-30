B. Riley Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $45.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,288 shares of company stock worth $9,100,253.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.