B. Riley Comments on Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.