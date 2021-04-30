B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.50. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.