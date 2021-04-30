B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

ONTO opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.11 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

