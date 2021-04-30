Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BW. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,949. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $771.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

