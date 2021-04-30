Badger DAO Price Reaches $34.77 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $299.11 million and $48.98 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $34.77 or 0.00059956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00760963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

