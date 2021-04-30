Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in April

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Daylighting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $33.55 on Friday. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

