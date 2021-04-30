Badger Meter, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.18. 7,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.