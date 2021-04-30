BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 615.43 ($8.04).

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Insiders have bought 10,206 shares of company stock worth $5,042,649 over the last three months.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 497.90 ($6.51) on Friday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 505.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

