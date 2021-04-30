Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Baidu by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $213.00. 83,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.11. Baidu has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

