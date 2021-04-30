Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCPC stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 180,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,208. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. Balchem has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

