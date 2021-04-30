bAlpha Price Tops $586.92 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $695,537.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $586.92 or 0.01071577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

