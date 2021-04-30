Banano (BAN) Price Up 110.7% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 110.7% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $36.55 million and $837,526.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066234 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00284234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00169105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00072380 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,959,123 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.