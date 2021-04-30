Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE SAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.83. 117,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Santander stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452,202 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Banco Santander worth $286,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

